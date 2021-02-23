LISTEN: Mo From Sticky Rice Opens Up About The Devastating Loss To His Family

This month, we reported a devastating loss for the foodie community.

Mama, the passionate chef behind the family restaurant Sticky Rice passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

This week, Mohammed, the son of Amena, aka Mama joined the Kris Fade Show and bravely opened up about the devastating loss he and his family have felt, he talks about the stark realities of COVID and how the entire business has been affected. It’s a tribute to his Mum, but it’s also a highly emotional message about the devastation that can be caused by COVID-19.

Sticky Rice: “She became Mama to the entire community, it wasn’t just a big loss for us, it was a big loss for everyone”