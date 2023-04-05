Keep The Little Ones Active This Ramadan With These Fun-Filled Activities

Parents! Here’s how you can keep the little ones busy with fun-filled activities during the Holy Month…

Tang Arabia is bringing you a calendar full of activities to help motivate and prepare your kiddos for a better future!

You read that right, this Ramadan is about to be filled with Tang Arabia’s fun-filled activities for your little ones

“My Extra Hour” Ramadan Calendar is an initiative of activities for kiddos. Parents can unlock daily activities and encourage their little ones to practice good habits and have fun while doing so!

That’s not all, you and your little one have a chance to win six tickets to the Museum of the Future.

4 simple steps to keep your little one busy this Ramadan

To sign up to this fab fun-filled activity initiative:

Create your profile on the website here Open up the Daily Ramadan Calendar Snap a cute pic of your little one mid activity Upload at least 1 activity to qualify for the raffle

To participate and upload your entries:

Log in to your profile on the website here WhatsApp a ‘Hi’ to +971585194411 and follow the prompts

This fun-filled initiative will have your little one spreading kindness, spending more time with the family, and more

Fill your little one’s time with Tang Arabia’s “My Extra Hour” Calendar. Tang Arabia filled the calendar with activities ranging from ‘tell a friend how much they mean to you’ to ‘bake a cake with your family’. How sweet!

That’s not all…with a Real fruity taste that kids love, Tang is a carrier of goodness, a fortified bundle high in Vitamin C, D & Zinc which supports immunity, energy & mental sharpness, that your loved ones can enjoy ALL YEAR LONG!

The Important Bits:

Get into the Ramadan spirit with your little one as you help them develop life skills, stay active, and spread kindness.

Create your profile on the website here Open up the Daily Ramadan Calendar Snap a cute pic of your little one mid activity Upload at least 1 activity to qualify for the raffle Winners will be announced on Tang’s Social Media pages

Take part of the “My Extra Hour” Ramadan Calendar initiative with your kiddos. So, get ready and grab your chance to WIN six tickets to the Museum of the Future by taking part.