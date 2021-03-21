Coronavirus
Dubai Residents Are Testing Positive For COVID-19 After Taking The Vaccine
As Dubai continues its impressive vaccination programme, recent reports suggest that some people are taking a third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.
It is true and do you need it?
G42 Healthcare, the group that administered the Sinopharm trials in the UAE reported that a “select group of people are being administered a third shot to observe the immune system response” as part of a scientific study. So, while a number of people ARE taking the third dose, currently this is part of a scientific study and it is not being rolled out for the wider population.
Total vaccination doses in the UAE stand at 7,181,056 and today the government encouraged all eligible residents to book their vaccination slot.
Dubai residents are testing positive after taking the second Sinopharm dose
It’s worth noting that the vaccine is not 100% effective; you can still carry and spread the virus, and vaccinated people should continue to follow all precautionary guidelines after a number of reports show people are testing positive for COVID after taking the second dose of the vaccine.
If you have taken the vaccine, there is a test that allows you to see the number of antibodies you have built up. An ARN report states, ‘those who want to check their antibody counts should do so three months after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.’ Your antibody count will show whether your body has built up protection against the virus.
If you have taken the Sinopharm vaccine, wait three months before taking the antibody test
Last week, a Dubai resident reported testing positive for COVID-19 after taking the second Sinopharm dose
The tweets are a stark reminder that the vaccine is not full protection. You can still get COVID and you can still be a spreader.
My #COVID19 test result came back positive last night. I am vaccinated. Had my second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine on February 7.
I was recently exposed to someone I live with, who had a nasty cough but did not wear a mask or isolate, and who ended up testing positive.
— David Tusing (@DavidTusing) March 18, 2021
Today, NCEMA announced all eligible people should start booking vaccination appointments
You can book yours on the DHA app, you must be a Dubai resident to book a slot.
بعد تضافر جهود الجهات الصحية في الأسابيع الـ6 الماضية لإعطاء الأولوية للفئات الأكثر عرضة للإصابة بمضاعفات الفيروس من كبار المواطنين والمقيمين والمصابين بالأمراض المزمنة للحصول على لقاح #كوفيد19، تحث اليوم وزارة الصحة جميع المؤهلين على البدء بحجز مواعيد للتطعيم بدءاً من اليوم.
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 21, 2021
The latest COVID numbers in the UAE
