Dubai Residents Are Testing Positive For COVID-19 After Taking The Vaccine

As Dubai continues its impressive vaccination programme, recent reports suggest that some people are taking a third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

It is true and do you need it?

G42 Healthcare, the group that administered the Sinopharm trials in the UAE reported that a “select group of people are being administered a third shot to observe the immune system response” as part of a scientific study. So, while a number of people ARE taking the third dose, currently this is part of a scientific study and it is not being rolled out for the wider population.

Total vaccination doses in the UAE stand at 7,181,056 and today the government encouraged all eligible residents to book their vaccination slot.