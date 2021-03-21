د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Residents Are Testing Positive For COVID-19 After Taking The Vaccine

As Dubai continues its impressive vaccination programme, recent reports suggest that some people are taking a third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

It is true and do you need it?

G42 Healthcare, the group that administered the Sinopharm trials in the UAE reported that a “select group of people are being administered a third shot to observe the immune system response” as part of a scientific study. So, while a number of people ARE taking the third dose, currently this is part of a scientific study and it is not being rolled out for the wider population.

Total vaccination doses in the UAE stand at 7,181,056 and today the government encouraged all eligible residents to book their vaccination slot.

Dubai residents are testing positive after taking the second Sinopharm dose

It’s worth noting that the vaccine is not 100% effective; you can still carry and spread the virus, and vaccinated people should continue to follow all precautionary guidelines after a number of reports show people are testing positive for COVID after taking the second dose of the vaccine.

If you have taken the vaccine, there is a test that allows you to see the number of antibodies you have built up. An ARN report states, ‘those who want to check their antibody counts should do so three months after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.’ Your antibody count will show whether your body has built up protection against the virus.

If you have taken the Sinopharm vaccine, wait three months before taking the antibody test

Last week, a Dubai resident reported testing positive for COVID-19 after taking the second Sinopharm dose

The tweets are a stark reminder that the vaccine is not full protection. You can still get COVID and you can still be a spreader.

Today, NCEMA announced all eligible people should start booking vaccination appointments

You can book yours on the DHA app, you must be a Dubai resident to book a slot.

The latest COVID numbers in the UAE

