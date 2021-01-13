د . إAEDSRر . س

A TikToker Just Found Dubai's BIGGEST Thali And It Costs AED135

Who’s down to try this?!

You’ll pay AED135 for this Thali, and it looks like it could feed a small army.

A Thali is a round platter serving up a mix of Indian dishes. But this Baahubali Tahli from a local restaurant in Al Qusais is on a wholeeeee other level. Featuring over 25 delicacies, it takes two people simply to carry the platter that’s laden with dishes and it’s quite possible that a TikToker has found the biggest Baahubali Tahli in Dubai.

Racking up nearly 500k views, the TikTok community is hella impressed with this serious feed… but he’s not the first to try it

Scroll down for footage showing how it’s made and exactly what you can expect when you order.

@the_real_nizamDubai’s Biggest Bahubali Thali# dubai🇦🇪♬ Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah – A.R. Rahman & Mohammed Aslam & Bonnie Chakravarty

Tempted? A YouTuber visited Ponnusamy Restaurant in Al Qusais to try what he describes as the biggest Thali in Dubai

