The Amazing Andrew Garfield Swings Into Abu Dhabi’s Biggest Pop Culture Party

MEFCC 2025 in Abu Dhabi is an event that’s NOT to be missed!

Get ready to geek out! The Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) is back for its 13th year and it’s coming in hotter than a supernova. From April 18–20, 2025, the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi will transform into a multiverse of movie stars, comic icons, gaming legends, and cosplay royalty. And the headline? None other than The Amazing Spider-Man himself…Andrew Garfield.

Whether you’re team Marvel, team manga, or just in it for the collectibles, MEFCC 2025 is about to be the ultimate fan experience. Over 38,000 fans are expected to roll in, and this year’s lineup and attractions are absolutely stacked.

Grab Your Tickets!

Andrew Garfield is coming to town

The man who swung into your hearts as Spider-Man, captured souls in The Social Network, and made you cry in Hacksaw Ridge, is heading to Abu Dhabi from April 19–20. Whether you’ve memorized every line from The Amazing Spider-Man or sobbed during No Way Home, this is your chance to meet the legend IRL. Suit up.

Daredevil & Kingpin reunite

Marvel fans, it gets better. Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock / Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin) are pulling up to MEFCC on April 18–19. With Daredevil: Born Again dropping on Disney+ just weeks earlier, this duo is set to deliver exclusive behind-the-scenes insights, autograph signings, and Q&A panels that’ll have fans hanging on every word.

Celeb roll call

MEFCC is delivering the Avengers-level lineup of pop culture faves:

Natalia Dyer – Nancy Wheeler from Stranger Things

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Ian McDiarmid – Emperor Palpatine himself

Emily Rudd – Nami from One Piece

Voice actor legends including:

– Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Tails from Sonic)

– Daiki Yamashita (Deku from My Hero Academia)

– Hideo Ishikawa (Itachi from Naruto)

– Kotono Mitsuishi (Sailor Moon herself!)

From the dark side to dazzling anime icons, the star power is unmatched.

What’s happening at MEFCC?

Meet the Stars – Snap a pic, grab an autograph, or sit in on an epic panel

Main Stage – Exclusive panels, Q&As, screenings and sessions with filmmakers, actors and creators

Cosplay Competitions – Dress up, show off, and maybe even win big

Comic Creators Club – Meet artists and writers behind your favorite comics

Gaming Arena – Tournaments, exclusive demos & unreleased games, and the latest gaming tech… Plus, cash prizes and exclusive goodies

Table Top Zone – A variety of board and card games for free

Festival Plaza – Enjoy live entertainment under the sun

Japanese Village – A perfect blend of traditional culture and modern pop culture

Bookworm Lounge – Read your fave stories at the comic book styled lounge

Collectors Gallery – Hunt down rare merch, collectibles, and treasures

Kids Zone – Fun for little ones

Artist Alley – Support local artists and explore their amazing crafts

Important Bits

What? Middle East Film & Comic Con 2025

When? April 18–20, 2025

Where? ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi

Tickets? Here!

Standard Tickets:

Friday – AED 150

Saturday – AED 185

Sunday – AED 150

3-Day Pass – AED 395

VIP Tickets:

Ultimate VIP – AED 5600 (SOLD OUT)

Super VIP – AED 2600 (SOLD OUT)

VIP – AED 1000 (SOLD OUT)

Buy 3 Get 1 Free Family & Friends Pass:

4 tickets to the Middle East Film & Comic Con with access to all zones: Main Stage, Gaming Arena, Cosplay Central, Artist Alley & more! Includes Short Film Competition screenings and Cosplay performances. Meet the Stars access (Autograph/Photograph Vouchers available for purchase)!

Tickets are flying faster than a Quicksilver cameo so grab yours now at www.mefcc.com