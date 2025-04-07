The Amazing Andrew Garfield Swings Into Abu Dhabi’s Biggest Pop Culture Party

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Get ready to geek out! The Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) is back for its 13th year and it’s coming in hotter than a supernova. From April 18–20, 2025, the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi will transform into a multiverse of movie stars, comic icons, gaming legends, and cosplay royalty. And the headline? None other than The Amazing Spider-Man himself…Andrew Garfield.
Whether you’re team Marvel, team manga, or just in it for the collectibles, MEFCC 2025 is about to be the ultimate fan experience. Over 38,000 fans are expected to roll in, and this year’s lineup and attractions are absolutely stacked.
The man who swung into your hearts as Spider-Man, captured souls in The Social Network, and made you cry in Hacksaw Ridge, is heading to Abu Dhabi from April 19–20. Whether you’ve memorized every line from The Amazing Spider-Man or sobbed during No Way Home, this is your chance to meet the legend IRL. Suit up.
Marvel fans, it gets better. Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock / Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin) are pulling up to MEFCC on April 18–19. With Daredevil: Born Again dropping on Disney+ just weeks earlier, this duo is set to deliver exclusive behind-the-scenes insights, autograph signings, and Q&A panels that’ll have fans hanging on every word.
MEFCC is delivering the Avengers-level lineup of pop culture faves:
Natalia Dyer – Nancy Wheeler from Stranger Things
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Ian McDiarmid – Emperor Palpatine himself
Emily Rudd – Nami from One Piece
Voice actor legends including:
– Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Tails from Sonic)
– Daiki Yamashita (Deku from My Hero Academia)
– Hideo Ishikawa (Itachi from Naruto)
– Kotono Mitsuishi (Sailor Moon herself!)
From the dark side to dazzling anime icons, the star power is unmatched.
Meet the Stars – Snap a pic, grab an autograph, or sit in on an epic panel
Cosplay Competitions – Dress up, show off, and maybe even win big
Comic Creators Club – Meet artists and writers behind your favorite comics
Gaming Arena – Tournaments, exclusive demos & unreleased games, and the latest gaming tech… Plus, cash prizes and exclusive goodies
Festival Plaza – Enjoy live entertainment under the sun
Japanese Village – A perfect blend of traditional culture and modern pop culture
Bookworm Lounge – Read your fave stories at the comic book styled lounge
Collectors Gallery – Hunt down rare merch, collectibles, and treasures
Kids Zone – Fun for little ones
What? Middle East Film & Comic Con 2025
When? April 18–20, 2025
Where? ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi
Standard Tickets:
VIP Tickets:
Buy 3 Get 1 Free Family & Friends Pass:
4 tickets to the Middle East Film & Comic Con with access to all zones: Main Stage, Gaming Arena, Cosplay Central, Artist Alley & more! Includes Short Film Competition screenings and Cosplay performances. Meet the Stars access (Autograph/Photograph Vouchers available for purchase)!
Tickets are flying faster than a Quicksilver cameo so grab yours now at www.mefcc.com
