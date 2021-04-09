The Founder Of Baraka Talks About The Investments Market Today And Why He Set Up An App For Millenials

On today’s episode of Dubai Works, we are joined by Feras Jalbout who founded Baraka, a UAE-based start-up on a mission to connect young, urban millennials to numerous investment opportunities through a vibrant and transparent ecosystem.

The CEO himself is a serial investor turned entrepreneur on a mission to educate, enable and empower first-time investors and those who want to take full control of their portfolio to choose which stocks and companies they want to put their money behind through Baraka.

We will be discussing the story of Baraka, the investment market, and its boom during the past two years with the millennials sector, and what does the future of Baraka looks like.