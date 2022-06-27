د . إAEDSRر . س

The Iconic Toyota Sign Has Been Reinstalled On The Sheikh Zayed Road Building After Disappearing In 2018

You knew you were in Dubai, on Sheikh Zayed Road when you saw the Toyota sign on top of, what was the tallest building at the time. It became such an iconic symbol.

Fast forward to when Dubai built the most well-known and modern skyline and still kept the Toyota building with the sign.

That is until 2018 when it disappeared… dun dun duuhhh

Images via @SheheryarKhan9, @FreeVet84 and @Dubaiinformer on Twitter

But recently residents noticed that the Toyota sign was up in all its glory on top of the 15-story building

 

The sign is shining Sheikh Zayed Road once again

