JLT Is Getting A Giant New Foodie Destination Called The Park

Does Dubai need more restaurants?

Well, when it comes from Bull & Roo, the team behind Tom & Serg and Common Grounds and it sounds THIS cool, we think YES!

The Park located in JLT is going to be a three-level foodie spot, that sits in front of a big grassy space.

The Park is fully food-focused, with menus that concentrate on high quality produce, simple food done well, with local ingredients and sustainability in mind for each menu. There will be multiple concepts within and yes friends, one is licenced (whoop!).

Promising never to be pretentious, The Park will be three levels and it sounds like a new community hangout

Image via @QiDZ is for illustrative purposes