Inspo
JLT Is Getting A Giant New Foodie Destination Called The Park
Does Dubai need more restaurants?
Well, when it comes from Bull & Roo, the team behind Tom & Serg and Common Grounds and it sounds THIS cool, we think YES!
The Park located in JLT is going to be a three-level foodie spot, that sits in front of a big grassy space.
The Park is fully food-focused, with menus that concentrate on high quality produce, simple food done well, with local ingredients and sustainability in mind for each menu. There will be multiple concepts within and yes friends, one is licenced (whoop!).
Promising never to be pretentious, The Park will be three levels and it sounds like a new community hangout
Image via @QiDZ is for illustrative purposes
You’ll start your journey on the ground floor with a garden-style cafe, gourmet food shop and a licenced resto
There’s also a rooftop bar, an Aussie inspired market cafe, a speciality coffee bar, a bakery and a gourmet food store. A stroll through here sounds like my idea of a perfect Saturday afternoon tbh.
And the grassy space out front? That will be an open-air garden with kids play-ground and markets.
We’re still waiting on specific resto details, but knowing Bull & Roo’s ability to create an amazing pocket of space especially for food lovers, we’re not overselling when we say that this should be epic.
Opening dates in Q3 of this year, exact date TBC!