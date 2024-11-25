The Top Places To Celebrate New Year’s Eve In Dubai!

Dubai is known for going BIG and New Year’s Eve celebrations are no exception. With its glittering skyline, vibrant nightlife, and world-class entertainment, the city transforms into a playground of dazzling festivities as the clock strikes midnight. Whether you’re looking for a rooftop party with panoramic views of the fireworks, a luxurious dinner with live performances, or a beachside bash under the stars, Dubai offers endless options to welcome the new year in style.

Here’s where you can spend your New Year’s Eve, ensuring your countdown to 2025 is nothing short of spectacular

8. Ring in the new year with a night to remember at Twine

This New Year’s Eve, Twine is turning up the vibe with a mix of Mediterranean flavours, a killer 5-course set menu, and a live DJ to keep the party going. Tucked in the IBIS World Trade Center, Twine is giving itself a festive makeover to make your night unforgettable. Indulge in premium house drinks, a glass of bubbly at midnight, and a menu that takes you on a delicious journey through Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, and more.

For bookings, hit up Twine.restaurant@accor.com or call +971 56 860 7263.

When? Join the fun from 8pm to 1am

Where? Twine, IBIS World Trade Center

Cost? AED599 per person.

7. Kick-off 2024 in ultimate style at Address Sky View’s dazzling New Year’s Eve celebrations

The Patisserie is hosting an epic indoor gala dinner with a gourmet feast, premium drinks, and live entertainment that will have you dancing into the new year. The stunning vibe, scrumptious dishes, and enchanting atmosphere make it the perfect way to welcome the year ahead.

When: 9pm – 2:am

Where: The Patisserie, Address Sky View

Price:

AED 2,495 per person with premium beverages

Kids 4-12 enjoy 50% off

Free for little ones under 4

Early Bird Offer: Save 15% on bookings made before December 15th!

Spots are filling fast, so pre-booking is a must! For reservations, call +971 4 873 8888 or email dineatskyview@addresshotels.com.

6. Say “Aloha” to 2024 at Bay Club’s Hawaiian-themed New Year’s Eve bash!

Get into the spirit with your best Hula costume and enjoy an unforgettable night featuring a live band, tropical vibes, and Bay Club’s stunning outdoor setting. With delicious canapés and refreshing beverages, this is the perfect way to kick off the new year in style.

When: December 31st, 8pm – 12am

Where: Bay Club, Doubletree by Hilton Dubai Business Bay

Price:

House Beverages Package: AED 395

Premium Beverages Package: AED 495

Early Bird Offer: Save 20% when you book by December 10th!

For bookings and more info, call +971 55 314 7523 or email DXBBB_Dinein@Hilton.com.

5. Welcome 2025 in pure glamour at Attiko Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebration, “ATTIKO Euphoria”

Step into a glittering wonderland adorned with touches of gold and silver, where celestial hues of purple, blue, and pink create the perfect “Euphoric Glam” setting. From 8PM to midnight, enjoy captivating performances by aerial silk artists, contortionists, and LED hoop dancers, all complemented by a live DJ, violinist, and singer for an electrifying musical experience.

When? 8PM – 12am

Where? Attiko, W Hotel, Mina Seyahi.

Packages (shared premium set menu + unlimited premium beverages):

Outdoor Tables: AED 3,000

Outdoor Lounge Tables: AED 2,500

Indoor Dining (Front View): AED 3,000

Indoor Dining Table: AED 2,500

Indoor Bar Table: AED 2,000

Private Dining Area: AED 2,000

For reservations and inquiries, call +971 4 350 9983, email reservations@theattiko.com

4. Start your 2025 in ultimate style at The Lana, Dorchester Collection, the hottest spot in Dubai for unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebrations!

Experience a night to remember at High Society with a menu crafted by the renowned Chef Jean Imbert, breathtaking skyline views, and an electric vibe powered by a live DJ and percussionist. It’s the perfect setting to ring in the new year with glamour and excitement.

Packages:

Dinner with Cristal Champagne + Rooftop Party Entry: AED8,888 per person

Dinner with Pol Roger Champagne: AED5,000 per person

Age Limit: 21+ only.

Where? High Society, The Lana, Business Bay

P.S. Early bird offer is valid until the end of November on all venues – 20% off plus complimentary access to High Society after-party for New Year’s Eve.

For more information, please visit the website. For bookings, please email Restaurants.LAN@dorchestercollection.com or call +971 4 541 7755.

3. Swing into 2025 in style at Topgolf Dubai’s New Year’s Eve Bash!

After last year’s sold-out success, Topgolf is bringing back the magic with incredible views, a live DJ spinning your favourite tracks, a mouthwatering buffet, and unlimited selected soft and house beverages. Grab your crew, dress to impress, and get ready for an epic celebration!

As the clock strikes midnight, toast to new beginnings with friends and family while enjoying a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the Dubai skyline.

When: 10PM – 1AM

Where? Topgolf, Emirates Hills 2

Offer & Price: Starting at AED 250 per person (based on 6 people per bay, playing on Level 1).

Book now at Topgolf Dubai’s website and make this New Year’s Eve one for the books!

2. Celebrate the season at Jumeirah Golf Estates’s, Bussola, where festive dining experiences set the stage for unforgettable moments

This New Year’s Eve, make it a night to remember at Bussola’s elegant dinner. Kick things off with a glass of bubbly, then indulge in a spectacular 5-course Italian feast. From gratinated scallops and fried gnocco with culatello and salami to decadent lobster ravioli, Chilean sea bass with beurre blanc, and classic Italian desserts, every dish is crafted to impress.

After dinner, the celebration continues at Palm Tree Court from 10:30 PM, where you can dance your way into 2025 with a lively countdown party.

Pricing:

AED895 for adults

AED295 for children

Where? Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates

For reservations, visit dubaigolf.com/jgefestive or call +971 56 998 3703. Let Bussola make your New Year’s Eve unforgettable!

1. Step into the roaring 1920s and toast to 2025 in style at Time Out Market Dubai’s Great Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve celebration!

Located in the heart of Dubai with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountains, the Market will transform into a glamorous black and gold wonderland filled with live entertainment, special menus, and dazzling performances. Doors open at 6:30 PM, with the show kicking off at 8PM. You’ll be transported into the world of Gatsby with stilt walkers, surprise stations, roaming acts, and sparkling beverages served from the iconic Time Out Bar trolley.

Ticket Options:

GOLD – TERRACE (4500 AED): Outdoor seating with front-row views of the fireworks and the Burj Khalifa show.

PREMIUM – STAGE & ATRIUM (2000 AED): Indoor seating with access to the fireworks.

STANDARD – COUNTERS & DRY ZONE (1000 AED): Indoor seating with access to the fireworks (Dry Zone – alcohol-free).

Each ticket includes a pre-loaded event card worth 50% of its value to enjoy food and drinks from over 250 dishes crafted by renowned chefs like Kelvin Cheung, Reif Othman, and Hattem Mattar.

Parking: Complimentary for the first 4 hours at Souk Al Bahar.

Booking: Get your tickets here!