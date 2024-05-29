The TriFactory’s Somabay Endurance Festival Is Back And Better Than Ever!

Somabay’s Endurance Festival Is Back And Better Than Ever!

Hosted in partnership with Somabay, Egypt, The Trifactory’s Endurance Festival is back for its 6th edition with a diverse set of activities!

Standing as the biggest multi-sport event in Egypt, The Endurance Festival was first introduced in 2014 and has welcomed a diverse set of athletes, from all ages!

From complete beginners to professional competitors, The Endurance Festival offers a wide range of activities for diverse abilities Participants can take their pick from the diverse activities the event offers, including the Sprint, Supersprint, Olympic, & Youth Races!

Get ready for a weekend filled with energy, activities, and good vibes!

From Thursday, May 30th to Saturday, June 1st, 2024, don’t miss your chance to attend the once-in-a-year Festival!

Dreamy Destination:

Situated in one of Egypt’s most beautiful Red Sea Towns, the resort location is renowned for its stunning sandy beaches along the breathtaking views of desert mountains.

Participants in the Somabay Endurance Festival will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in this destination.

They can swim in the crystal clear waters, cycle through the magnificent landscape, and run along the distinctive seaside promenade!

What makes the location even better is that it’s a 20-minute car ride from Hurghada International Airport!

Accommodation:

Special accommodation packages are available to all runners and visitors during the event week. Whether you are coming to compete or to cheer and support your friends and family, we have the package for you!

Challenging Races: