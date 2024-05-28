A Dubai Entrepreneur Said He “Will Never Tip In An Expensive Restaurant”

To leave a tip or not to tip? This has been a hot debate in Dubai recently.

Ahmed Ben Chaibah, CEO of Aquafun, said he’d never tip at expensive and large restaurants

In a video shared to TikTok, Ahmed said he’d rather tip at small or family-owned restaurants than in larger ones. The logic behind his tipping habits is based on the prices of their menu items. He said expensive restaurants overcharge for their food anyway so he doesn’t believe leaving a tip is essential since they’re making huge amounts of profits.

Some people agreed with his point of view while others had a different perspective

Tips are typically (at least in ethical businesses) given all the tips to the servers and waiters working. With that being said, the tip doesn’t go directly to the restaurant, it’s a gesture of appreciation to the staff. On the flip side, some people believe that they shouldn’t tip just because the salaries of waiters are on the lower end.