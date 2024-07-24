Security Drones Are Being Deployed Across Dubai

Lamborghini police cars? Yeah, we’ve seen those. Cybertruck police cars? Dubai’s got those too. And now… Dubai Police is adding drones to the mix!

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

via GIPHY

Curious to know more?

Keep reading… Dubai Police announced they’re rolling out drones in residential areas to speed up emergency responses and keep everyone safe.

In a post on X, they showed off the drones with their cool blue markings, saying they’re using tech to boost emergency services. So next time you see a flying gadget, don’t freak out—it’s just Dubai Police making sure you’re all good!

We aim to utilize cutting-edge technology to boost safety and security by swiftly responding to emergencies, in line with the highest global standards.#DubaiPolice #Drones are designed to serve you. pic.twitter.com/POAQ8ZSSyw — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) July 22, 2024

Such a Dubai move…

Dubai’s stepping up its game with drones for public safety. These high-tech gadgets let Dubai Police assess and respond to emergencies quickly, cutting down on incident impact.

The drones provide real-time surveillance and fast deployment to emergency scenes, fitting right in with Dubai Police’s reputation for swish, modern tech.

By continually investing in innovative solutions, Dubai not only enhances public safety but also sets a benchmark for other cities around the world. Moreover, with drones now joining the ranks of luxury police cars, Dubai proves once again that it’s at the forefront of combining cutting-edge technology with practical, real-world applications.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: HH Sheikh Hamdan Is Investing AED105 Million In Mental Health

ALSO READ: Dubai Police Successfully Bust Pickpocketing Ring At A Popular Tourist Spot