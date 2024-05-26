A Kind Woman Paid The Bill For A Mother & Daughter Who Were Dining Out

In the bustling heart of City Walk, a delightful ripple of kindness unfolded.

A mother and daughter, savouring a special meal together, were caught off guard by an unexpected surprise

As they prepared to settle their bill, they were informed it had already been taken care of by a woman they had never met. This mysterious benefactor had observed their warm and loving interaction and felt inspired to make their day a little brighter.

The waiter also passed them a note that the woman wrote. It said “We don’t know each other. I saw the mother-daughter relationship and I wish I could have a meal with my mother. MashAllah on both of you. I just wanted to do a gesture to celebrate you both beautiful people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

The duo left the restaurant with smiles, vowing to pay the kindness forward

The mother and daughter were overwhelmed with gratitude and shared the story with Lovin Dubai, in hopes this would reach the woman. This simple, yet profound gesture reminded everyone that good deeds, no matter how small, can create a ripple effect.

The comments section was abuzz with the story, inspiring others to look for opportunities to spread a little unexpected joy. Commenters have been saying how thoughtful this gesture was and some even shared their own similar experiences.

Read next: A Young Emirati Boy Who Came Out Of A Coma Got The Sweetest Surprise