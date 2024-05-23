A Young Emirati Boy Who Came Out Of A Coma Got The Sweetest Surprise

Sometimes meeting your heroes will help you get back up on your feet! That’s exactly what happened with Dhiab, a young Emirati boy who got into a coma following an accident involving a scooter. His father wanted to set up a surprise for Dhiab to boost his energy. He decided to reach out to Mohammed Kindy to arrange a meeting with the lead actors of a local show called ‘Khattaf’ which is Dhiab’s favourite!

Mohammed Mostafa and Najmeddin Scorpion, the lead actors, both went to the hospital to surprise Dhiab

Dhiab was ecstatic and overwhelmed with emotions when he saw the actors

The cast signed a t-shirt and poster and invited him to hang out with them at the gym for a little workout session! His father said that it was the first time Dhiab was in such high spirits since his recovery and the first time he stood up on his feet.