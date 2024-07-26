A Cleaner, A Waiter & 3 “Nos” From Emirates: How This Dubai Man Turned His Life Around

Eric Akoa, a motivational figure for many joined The Lovin Dubai Show as he has captured the hearts of millions with his incredible journey from hardship to success in Dubai. Originally from Cameroon, Eric spoke about his journey at The Lovin Dubai Show as he moved to Dubai in 2017, dreaming of making it big in the city. His story, shared through a heartfelt video earlier this month, has resonated with viewers worldwide, amassing a staggering 45 million likes.

Eric’s video, posted on July 8, showcases his transformation from a struggling immigrant to a successful model. The inspiration behind the video came after Eric watched another motivational clip online. He was so moved that he decided to share his own story, writing in his notes that the video would reach 5 million views.

The overwhelming response from the public has been both heartwarming and humbling. Many viewers reached out to Eric, sharing how his story gave them hope during their struggles. Messages of encouragement poured in from around the globe, with some viewers expressing that Eric’s journey provided them with the strength to continue when they were on the brink of giving up.

Despite the positive reactions, Eric has also faced criticism. Some doubted the authenticity of his experiences, but he remains resilient, choosing to focus on the support and inspiration his story has provided. “My mindset is bulletproof,” Eric says, emphasizing his ability to rise above negativity.

Eric’s path to success was fraught with challenges. He worked various jobs, including as a cleaner and a waiter, and shared a room with ten people while trying to find his footing in Dubai. The lowest point in his journey came when he was rejected by Emirates Airlines, a position he had dreamed of. This rejection led him into a deep depression, questioning his future in Dubai.

However, a pivotal moment came when a wealthy friend from Cameroon sought his help to purchase goods for a construction project. The commission from this transaction provided Eric with the financial boost he needed. Instead of returning home, Eric invested the money in securing a driving license, purchasing a used car, and renting a studio apartment. This investment marked a turning point in his journey.

Eric shifted his focus to modeling, an area where he had some experience but hadn’t yet fully explored. His efforts paid off as he began to receive offers from various brands and agencies. The breakthrough came when he started working with high-profile clients, including Emirates, Adidas, and ADNOC.

Now, Eric’s vision for the future includes purchasing a house in Dubai and becoming a mindset coach.

For those struggling to find their footing, Eric offers this advice: “Don’t give up. Keep working hard and be patient. Dubai is challenging, but persistence and believing in yourself will lead to success.”

Eric Akoa’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and self-belief. His journey from a cleaner to a successful model and motivational speaker serves as an inspiring example for anyone facing their own challenges.

