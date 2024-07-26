News

Robots Will Soon Be Delivering Your Food And Shopping In Dubai




Starting this August… robots will be handling your food and shopping deliveries—no tips required. Such a Dubai move!

via GIPHY

You read that right…

The Sustainable City in Dubai, the region’s first fully sustainable community, is rolling out delivery robots with Dubai Future Labs and Lyve Global. From August 2024, three smart delivery robots will start zipping around, bringing goodies from restaurants and shops in the plaza area straight to residents. In addition, these high-tech helpers will use a smart interface from Lyve Global to get the job done.

How will it work?

The Sustainable City’s car-free, pedestrian-friendly design is perfect for trying out autonomous solutions. Also, the new delivery robot pilot uses advanced tech to boost safety, cleanliness, and cost-efficiency, all while cutting down on traffic, emissions, and wait times… FAB!

Moreover, these speedy little robots will get your food and shopping to you in under 30 minutes without breaking a sweat. They dodge obstacles, find their own charging stations, and never get lost—no human help needed…

This initiative fits right into Dubai’s big plan to have 25% of trips be autonomous by 2030. It’s all part of the mission to make Dubai the smartest city on the planet!

