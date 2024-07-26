Robots Will Soon Be Delivering Your Food And Shopping In Dubai
Starting this August… robots will be handling your food and shopping deliveries—no tips required. Such a Dubai move!
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
You read that right…
The Sustainable City – #Dubai, the first fully sustainable community in the region, has announced the launch of a delivery robot pilot in collaboration with Dubai Future Labs and Lyve Global. Starting this month, three autonomous on-demand delivery robots, developed by Dubai… pic.twitter.com/nP3B2EbX3N
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 25, 2024