Robots Will Soon Be Delivering Your Food And Shopping In Dubai

Starting this August… robots will be handling your food and shopping deliveries—no tips required.

The Sustainable City in Dubai, the region’s first fully sustainable community, is rolling out delivery robots with Dubai Future Labs and Lyve Global. From August 2024, three smart delivery robots will start zipping around, bringing goodies from restaurants and shops in the plaza area straight to residents. In addition, these high-tech helpers will use a smart interface from Lyve Global to get the job done.

The Sustainable City – #Dubai, the first fully sustainable community in the region, has announced the launch of a delivery robot pilot in collaboration with Dubai Future Labs and Lyve Global. Starting this month, three autonomous on-demand delivery robots, developed by Dubai… pic.twitter.com/nP3B2EbX3N — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 25, 2024

How will it work?