Hang In There! The Hot Humid UAE Summer Is Almost Over

When you’re outside these days (good luck, you absolute champ), you’re probably wondering, “When will this summer madness end?” Between the heat, sweat, humidity, and if you’re a lady—frizzy hair galore, right? But don’t worry, we’ve got the scoop for you!

The past few months have been HOT, with temps hitting 50°C and humidity cranking up to 75%+. Classic summer content like frying eggs on the pavement and dealing with sunglasses that fog up instantly never gets old. Just hang in there, and remember, it’s all part of the summer experience…

But it’s (almost) over!

Well, here’s a bit of good news. Ibrahim Al Jarwan from the Emirates Astronomy Society says we’re about a month away from seeing the Suhail star. This star’s appearance usually means the end of the intense summer heat and the start of cooler weather, typically around late August. While Al Jarwan hasn’t pinpointed an exact date, he might share one soon as we get closer.

However, don’t expect an instant relief from the heat. After spotting the Suhail star, it usually takes around 70 to 80 days for the cooler weather to kick in.

So, in other words, winter is just around the corner! If you’re a fan of cooler temperatures and cozy sweaters, you won’t have to wait much longer. While we’re still in the thick of summer, just remember that the end is in sight and that much-anticipated chill is coming up… yay!

