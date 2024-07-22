The UAE Imposes Life Imprisonment On 3 Bangladeshi Nationals For Inciting Riots On Friday

Three Bangladeshi nationals received life sentences, while 54 others were sentenced to jail followed by deportation. This was due to riots and protests in the UAE.

What happened?

A large group of Bangladeshi nationals incited riots in the UAE on Friday, protesting against the Bangladesh government. The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal convicted them for their actions.

On Friday, UAE Attorney-General Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered an immediate investigation. This was in response to the arrested individuals for unlawful assembly and inciting riots across the UAE, according to WAM.

A team of 30 investigators confirmed the defendants’ involvement in organizing public gatherings. They incited unrest, disrupted public security, and promoted these protests online. Many of the defendants confessed to the crimes.

A witness testified that the defendants organized large-scale marches in several UAE streets. These marches protested against the Bangladeshi government’s decisions. The protests led to riots, disrupted public security, obstructed law enforcement, and endangered public and private property.

As a result of the riots & protests…

On Sunday, the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal sentenced 57 Bangladeshi nationals. They had gathered and incited riots in various streets across the UAE on Friday. The court handed life imprisonment to three defendants. They were convicted for calling for and inciting demonstrations to pressure their home government.

Another 53 defendants received ten-year prison terms. Additionally, one defendant, who entered the country illegally and took part in the gathering, was sentenced to eleven years.

The court also ordered deportation for all defendants at the end of their jail terms. Furthermore, the court mandated the confiscation of the seized devices.

Protesting is ILLEGAL in the UAE

In the UAE, protests are generally illegal because the country has strict laws to maintain public order and stability. The government prioritizes political stability and views public demonstrations, especially those critical of the government, as a potential threat. The legal framework requires permits for public gatherings, and unauthorized protests can lead to legal consequences.

What has been happening in Bangladesh?