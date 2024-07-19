Key Facts To Know About H.H Sheikha Mahra

Exploring the royal family is always fascinating!

This article sheds light on H.H. Sheikha Mahra, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Find out what makes this Dubai princess stand out and get a glimpse into her intriguing world.

Here are some key facts to know about the Dubai Princess…

5) She’s half Emirati and half Greek!

Sheikha Mahra, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Vice President, is one of his 26 children. With a blend of Emirati and Greek heritage, she carries the legacy of her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, from Greece. Known for her vibrant presence and unique background, Sheikha Mahra stands out as a prominent figure in Dubai’s royal circles.

4) Sheikha Mahra is passionate about supporting women

She frequently attends events that celebrate and empower diverse women, including mothers of children of determination. Committed to giving back to the local community, she is known for her philanthropic work and often spends time with children of determination. Her efforts play a vital role in raising awareness about various social issues, and her kindness and generosity make a significant impact.

3) She’s smart! (mashAllah)

The 30-year-old Dubai princess holds a degree in International Relations from a university in London. Moreover, it’s also said she studied at Zayed University in Dubai. Her educational background reflects a strong commitment to understanding global affairs and regional issues.

2) It runs in the family…

Sheikha Mahra often attends horse races and loves sharing her experiences on social media. Her passion for equestrian sports is a notable part of her life and connects her with her family’s rich traditions.

1) And finally… she loves supporting local designers

Sheikha Mahra is dedicated to supporting regional designers and their exquisite creations. Moreover, she is a frequent attendee of the Icons Exhibition, visiting its various locations across the UAE. Her presence helps spotlight local talent!

