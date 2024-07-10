An Emirati Citizen Renewed His Passport Online And It Was Delivered The Next Morning
Talk about efficiency! This country is digitalising government paperwork and taking complicated processes and making them simple. Even seemingly complex tasks, like renewing a passport in the UAE, are as easy as 1, 2, 3.
An Emirati National shared his experience of renewing his passport on X and it got over 700 positive comments
البارحة قبل النوم قررت اجدد (( اليواز )) أونلاين وشفت انه تمت الموافقة عليه وطباعته قبل الفجر
اليوم الساعة عشر اتصلوا مال التوصيل يقولون (( اليواز )) جاهز
السؤال المهمMore like this
الموظف متى يرقد ؟؟ pic.twitter.com/t1OtNWZWja
— د.العراب✍🏾 (@kamado_111) July 6, 2024
In less than 12 hours, the passport was renewed and delivered to the citizen
Speaking of passports, the UAE extended the validity of passports for Emirati nationals over the age of 21, from 5 to 10 years. The new regulation came into effect on July 8. This extension is implemented in many countries but it’s new for the UAE. Definitely a step forward!
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ: The Longest Public Beach In Dubai Is Under Works In Jebel Ali
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.