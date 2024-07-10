Community

An Emirati Citizen Renewed His Passport Online And It Was Delivered The Next Morning

Farah Makhlouf
By

Talk about efficiency! This country is digitalising government paperwork and taking complicated processes and making them simple. Even seemingly complex tasks, like renewing a passport in the UAE, are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

An Emirati National shared his experience of renewing his passport on X and it got over 700 positive comments

In less than 12 hours, the passport was renewed and delivered to the citizen

Speaking of passports, the UAE extended the validity of passports for Emirati nationals over the age of 21, from 5 to 10 years. The new regulation came into effect on July 8. This extension is implemented in many countries but it’s new for the UAE. Definitely a step forward!

The Lovin DubaiShow: E311 Could Get A Green Makeover!

 

Post Views: 179
Shopping
See more
More like this