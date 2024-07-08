The Longest Public Beach In Dubai Is Under Works In Jebel Ali

It’s summer and this announcement couldn’t have come at a better time. Under directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and spearheaded by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the Jebel Ali Beach Development Project is a go! Yep, Dubai is getting a new beach and it sounds fantastic.

Dubai is set to make waves with the longest beach ever seen in the emirate!

We’re talking about a 6.6-kilometre stretch of pristine coastline becoming the ultimate go-to destination for beach lovers and eco-warriors alike. The project is all about blending leisure with environmental preservation. So, while you’re basking in the sun, turtles will be nesting nearby in a safe haven specially designed for them.

You can expect top-notch facilities and public amenities that cater to every beach activity you can think of

The beach is part of the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary, a protected area listed under the Ramsar Convention. So, while you’re diving, swimming, or just lounging, you’re also contributing to the preservation of local ecosystems.

But that’s not all! The project’s grandeur extends beyond just the beach. It includes a 2km swimmable beach, a 2.5km diving area, a cycling track, and a5 km running track. There will also be viewing platforms, kids’ play zones, BBQ stations, and sports areas.

.@HamdanMohammed: Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, we are committed to developing the infrastructure and services needed to offer diverse urban experiences for citizens, residents, and visitors. The ultimate goal is to enhance the well-being of the city’s people, create a… pic.twitter.com/by1DEp1Eym — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2024

