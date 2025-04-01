April 1st: The day you wake up, question everything, and wonder if your whole life is a prank—especially when scrolling through social media.

But Dubai? Oh, they’ve really gone all out this year… From mind-blowing (and totally hilarious) creative April Fools’ pranks, the city’s keeping us on our toes.

Here’s a roundup of Dubai’s top April Fools’ pranks of 2025…

1. Emirates launching a VIP delivery service

This one’s a little sus… Are Emirates’ annual April Fools’ pranks back? Or is this new service for real this time? Either way, we’re about to find out tomorrow. BUT… Emirates is now delivering your very important parcels (VIPs) with the same care as their passengers. Guess your packages are getting treated better than us now…

2. GymNation’s first in-gym hotel

No more waiting for check-in time… yay! GymNation now has a luxury hotel right in the gym—because why not catch some Z’s right after leg day? A much-deserved sleep…

3. DXB is getting an all-new pre-boarding lounge experience

DXB’s new pre-boarding experience has you lounging right in front of the plane. Who needs the gate when you can relax with a runway view? Next level tings!

4. Styrex creates EDIBLE Polystyrene

The future of food is looking a little more… snackable. They’ve turned the unthinkable into something delicious, including the famous Dubai Chocolate Croissant. It’s not just safe to eat – it’s actually tasty!

5. Saeed Al Nuaimi’s next big move? Space!

Because, you know, getting space dust on your skin is the new luxury. After conquering Antarctica, he’s now heading to space to create the ultimate fragrance. Introducing… Zero Gravity—a scent made with space particles. You’re going to smell like the cosmos… in 2027!

6. Fade Fit is launching Fade Fit Dog Food

The ultimate treat for your furry friends! Yup, you read that right. With Fade Fit’s protein dog food, your furry friends can now show off their muscles at the dog park.

7. Sofitel’s MILLION dirham spa membership

Introducing the luxury spa membership—AED 1,000,000 for unlimited treatments, a personal yacht, and access to private suites. Just don’t forget your gold-plated towels.

8. Lovin Dubai’s created its own Dubai Chocolate Perfume