Dubai’s Top April Fools Pranks Of 2025!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
April 1st: The day you wake up, question everything, and wonder if your whole life is a prank—especially when scrolling through social media.
But Dubai? Oh, they’ve really gone all out this year… From mind-blowing (and totally hilarious) creative April Fools’ pranks, the city’s keeping us on our toes.
For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp
This one’s a little sus… Are Emirates’ annual April Fools’ pranks back? Or is this new service for real this time? Either way, we’re about to find out tomorrow. BUT… Emirates is now delivering your very important parcels (VIPs) with the same care as their passengers. Guess your packages are getting treated better than us now…
View this post on Instagram
No more waiting for check-in time… yay! GymNation now has a luxury hotel right in the gym—because why not catch some Z’s right after leg day? A much-deserved sleep…
View this post on Instagram
DXB’s new pre-boarding experience has you lounging right in front of the plane. Who needs the gate when you can relax with a runway view? Next level tings!
View this post on Instagram
Because, you know, getting space dust on your skin is the new luxury. After conquering Antarctica, he’s now heading to space to create the ultimate fragrance. Introducing… Zero Gravity—a scent made with space particles. You’re going to smell like the cosmos… in 2027!
The ultimate treat for your furry friends! Yup, you read that right. With Fade Fit’s protein dog food, your furry friends can now show off their muscles at the dog park.
View this post on Instagram
Introducing the luxury spa membership—AED 1,000,000 for unlimited treatments, a personal yacht, and access to private suites. Just don’t forget your gold-plated towels.
View this post on Instagram
The drop comes with a city-wide rollout, meaning residents can try the new Lovin Dubai chocolate perfume range for free!….
PSSTT… it starts from AED1,000, you can be the first to get your hands on this very limited edition bottle.
View this post on Instagram
READ NEXT: Faz3 Grants A Wish For A 9-Year-Old Girl Battling Cancer
Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.
Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!
Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service