Faz3 Grants A Wish For A 9-Year-Old Girl Battling Cancer

Another day, another heart-melting moment in Dubai…

H.H Sheikh Hamdan made a 9-year-old girl’s dream come true – and it’s hands down the sweetest thing you’ll hear this week (or ever, tbh). This city truly does NOT disappoint.

When asked where she wanted to go, she had one answer—Dubai. And the city made it happen!

Thanks to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan, Dubai turned 9-year-old Adele’s dream into reality by bringing her to the city she had always admired from afar. From zoos to the stunning Museum of the future, the city’s magic became real for Adele, filling her heart with joy. It’s a story that proves dreams really can come true, especially in Dubai.

Highlights from nine-year-old Adele Shestovskaya’s visit to Dubai, organised under Hamdan bin Mohammed’s directives, fulfilling her dream of experiencing the city amid her battle with kidney cancer. pic.twitter.com/YCPs2pVEvl — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 8, 2025

The ultimate VIP treatment…

When Adele and her family arrived, they were greeted by a special team, including officers from GDRFA and the adorable Dubai travel mascots ‘Salem’ and ‘Salama’. It was like the VIP treatment, all the way from the airport to their stay at Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Moreover, the family visited a stunning natural reserve, explored the futuristic Museum of the Future, and even got lost in the wonders of The Lost Chambers Aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm.

Health ALWAYS comes first

Throughout their visit, Adele’s health was a top priority. Dubai made sure she had the best care with the support of Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital.

Also, on their final night, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri and his team gathered to bid the family farewell. The trip was truly a collective effort… with partners like Dubai Airports, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Sky VIP Limousine all coming together to make it unforgettable.

“We’ve never experienced such warmth and care before”

Adele’s dad, Vitaly, couldn’t help but express his family’s gratitude for the love and hospitality they received. “We’ve never experienced such warmth and care before,” he said. The kindness from Sheikh Hamdan and all the amazing Dubai team made a lasting impact on their hearts.

Sending so much love to Adele and her family…

