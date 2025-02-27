A Nanny Received A UAE Visa Surprise After Overstaying For 7 Years

Imagine overstaying in the UAE for 7 years, and then one day, your sponsor surprises you with a life-changing gift—a UAE visa! Sounds like something out of a movie, right?

Well, that’s exactly what happened when a sponsor gave their nanny the surprise of a lifetime… and the video is WINNING hearts on social media.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

The video is going viral…

For seven long years, she had been working hard and living in the UAE without proper documentation.

But the twist? Her sponsor, who saw how dedicated and loving she was to their family, decided to surprise her by taking action to legalize her status in the country.

The heartwarming video of the moment is going viral on social media, capturing the nanny’s shock and pure joy. The reactions were priceless—tears, hugs, and so much love all around. It’s a story that truly shows that kindness, appreciation, and a little surprise can go a long way.

A reminder about the UAE visa amnesty

While this story is beautiful, it also serves as a reminder to everyone in the UAE that overstaying without a valid visa can lead to serious issues. The UAE has recently introduced a visa amnesty program, allowing people to regularize their status without facing penalties. For instance, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) urged workers and employers who are in violation to take advantage of the grace period. This provides a renewed opportunity to continue working in the country and resolve any previous violations. The amnesty also allows workers who choose to leave the country to do so without facing legal consequences, exempting them from financial penalties as per the Federal Law on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners and the Regulation of Employment Relationship Law. Always contact authorities for visa help If you’re in a similar situation, it’s crucial to reach out to the relevant authorities for guidance and take advantage of the amnesty before it’s too late. Always make sure your visa status is up to date, and if you’re unsure, there are plenty of resources available to help you sort things out the right way! WATCH the video here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Announces Flexible Hours And Remote Work For Ramadan 2025 ALSO READ: Ramadan Fasting Hours Will Be Shorter This Year In The UAE Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat! Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!