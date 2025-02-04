Ramadan Fasting Hours Will Be Shorter This Year In The UAE

One of the most meaningful months of the year is just around the corner—Ramadan. It’s a time for fasting, giving to charity, practicing kindness, and deepening faith. But here’s some news to look forward to: fasting hours in the UAE will be shorter this year compared to last.
On the first day, fasting will last 12 hours and 58 minutes, while the last day will stretch to 13 hours and 41 minutes. That’s a big difference compared to last year when fasting lasted over 14 to 15 hours. Shorter hours mean a slightly easier fast this year.
Ramadan 2025 is bringing a refreshing change
Ramadan starting earlier this year means cooler weather and slightly easier fasting hours for many. Moreover, while the days do gradually lengthen as the month goes on, it’s still a welcome change from last year’s longer fasts. It’s a chance to embrace the season with reflection, community, and gratitude, making the most of those peaceful mornings and evenings.
