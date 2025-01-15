A Dubai Restaurant Is Charging AED 1,000 For Pineapple Pizza As A Statement Against It

Pineapple on pizza just got a price tag as spicy as the debate itself—AED 1,000!

A Dubai restaurant is making a bold (and pricey) statement against the most divisive topping… Would you pay up or pass?

Pineapple pizza just got extra…

An Italian restaurant is chill with all pizzas—until pineapple enters the chat. Then it’s AED 1,000, and yes, they’re serious! Even the staff uniforms are on a mission to roast the controversial topping. It’s like they’ve declared pineapple the ultimate villain of the pizza world.

How did pineapple on pizza start?

Pineapple on pizza started back in 1962 in Canada when Sam Panopoulos, a Greek immigrant, decided to toss canned pineapple and ham onto a pizza—just for fun. He called it “Hawaiian” after the brand of pineapple, and boom, the most divisive food combo was born. Little did he know, he wasn’t just making a pizza. He was sparking DECADES of heated debates and foodie drama worldwide. Love it or hate it, you’ve got to admit—this slice has a history as bold as its flavor.

The verdict is in…

Lovin Dubai asked their followers how they feel about the controversial pineapple pizza topping… and the verdict is in: most people aren’t fans of it…

Yup, the anti-pineapple squad is loud and proud, calling it a “crime against pizza.” Meanwhile, pineapple lovers are standing firm, claiming it’s a sweet-and-savory masterpiece that’s just misunderstood.

The Lovin Dubai Show: A Dubai Restaurant Is Charging AED 1,000 For Pineapple Pizza

