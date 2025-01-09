A Woman Had 90kg Of The Viral Dubai Chocolate Seized At A German Airport

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
This isn’t your usual chocolate drama… and nope, not clickbait either… A woman tried to carry 90kg of Dubai’s viral chocolate through a German airport, BUT it didn’t go as planned.
A 33-year-old woman arrived at Hamburg airport last month with 90kg of luxury chocolate from Dubai, only for it to be seized by German customs.
She had packed 460 bars, each weighing 200 grams, across three suitcases and failed to declare them. Moreover, when questioned, she told officials she paid €4.60 per bar, which led them to suspect something was off.
The total value of the chocolate was around €2,100, and officials believed the large quantity was meant for resale rather than personal use. In addition to the potential tax evasion for avoiding over €330 in import duties, the customs authorities were also concerned about the health implications of the undetected shipment.
