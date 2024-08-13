A Dubai Resident Got Scammed Purchasing The Viral Dubai Chocolate

The viral Dubai chocolate is being talked about all over the world! The initial creator of the famous chocolate bars is Fix Dessert Chocolatier. But some fake versions are being sold.

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

A fake website has been posing as Fix Dessert Chocolatier and selling the viral Dubai chocolate for 3x the price

The official Instagram page released a statement alerting customers that they can purchase only on Deliveroo and it’s linked in their bio

Chocolatiers in the United States have taken the recipe and recreated the chocolate bars, selling them for around $20.