How To Remove Information From The Internet Today

In 2025, your online reputation isn’t just about what you post—it’s about what others post about you. One negative article, a misplaced comment, or outdated info can spiral and become the face of your digital presence. This isn’t just a “nice-to-have” anymore—it’s crucial to protect your reputation.

That’s where IRM360 comes in. Since 2006, they’ve been the go-to partner for high-net-worth individuals and brands looking to clean up their online image and control what people see when they Google them. In today’s world, your digital footprint can shape your personal and professional life. So, if something’s casting a shadow over your name, here’s how to clear it up and reclaim control.

The Right to Be Forgotten: A Game-Changer for Your Privacy

In 2014, the European Court of Justice made a game-changing decision with the “Right to Be Forgotten.” This law allows people to request that outdated or irrelevant info about them be removed from Google search results. So, if you’ve got old stories that no longer reflect who you are or who you’ve become, you might just have the right to say, “Delete that!”

The best part? You don’t need to go through the hassle of getting content removed from the original websites. You just have to ask Google to make it less visible. Simple, right?

3 Proven Ways to Scrub Negative Info from the Web

Now, let’s break it down into ways you can actively clean up your digital rep:

1. Google Search Results: Can You Make It Disappear?

First up, let’s talk about Google. If there’s personal info floating around that shouldn’t be, Google allows you to request the removal of things like:

Personal contact details

Financial and medical records

Intimate content

Documents related to minors

And more!

To make this happen, you’ll need to use Google’s Personal Information Removal platform. While this doesn’t remove content from the original sources, it will make sure your sensitive info isn’t popping up in those search results.

2. Reach Out to the Source: Time to Call Them Out!

One of the most effective ways to clean things up is to go directly to the website that published the content. Here’s what you can do:

Do a WHOIS lookup to find out who owns the site.

Connect with people via LinkedIn (whether they’re editors, legal contacts, or just someone who can help).

Use your network to get the ball rolling!

When you approach them, explain why the content is outdated, inaccurate, or harmful. If they’re unwilling to remove it completely, consider asking for alternatives like:

No-index tags (removes content from search engines)

(removes content from search engines) Changing the text to images (makes it less searchable)

(makes it less searchable) Robots.txt (blocks search engines from crawling the page)

3. Legal Action: Time to Get Serious with DMCA Takedowns

Let’s say you’ve tried the soft approach but still haven’t gotten the result you want. If the content is your intellectual property, you have legal rights to protect it. Enter the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). This law allows you to file a formal takedown request for copyrighted material you own, targeting both the website host and Google to remove the content.

And if the content is defamatory, meaning it contains false statements that harm your reputation, you could have a defamation claim on your hands. If you win, you could get a court order to force the content to be removed from websites and search engines.

To prove defamation, you’ll need to show:

Falsehood: The content is a provable lie.

The content is a provable lie. Actual harm: You can prove that it caused real damage, like lost business or emotional distress.

You can prove that it caused real damage, like lost business or emotional distress. Fault: Whether it’s negligence (for private individuals) or actual malice (for public figures).

Winning a defamation case can result in the content being erased, not just from search engines, but also from all over the web.

Prevention: Because Prevention is Better Than the Cure

We all know it’s easier to prevent problems than to fix them. Here’s how to keep things clean moving forward:

Google Alerts: Set these up to track any mentions of your name or brand.

Set these up to track any mentions of your name or brand. Proactive Reputation Management: Keep creating positive content and build a “wall” of good vibes online to shield against potential negativity in the future.

Managing your online reputation isn’t just about dealing with issues when they arise—it’s about staying ahead of them.

Ready to Protect Your Digital Legacy?

Reputation management isn’t a one-and-done task—it’s a continuous effort. But with the right approach, patience, and the right team, you can protect your name and online legacy.

