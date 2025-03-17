Molly-Mae And Tommy Fury Reunite On A Family Vacay In Dubai After Split

You’ve definitely heard of Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury by now, right? They’ve been all over our feeds since Love Island UK—had that cute love story, got engaged, welcomed little Bambi… and then, plot twist, they split.

But… looks like they’re back together on a family vacay in Dubai.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

Both of their Instagram stories matched up

Family trip vibes? Molly-Mae posted adorable snaps of her and Bambi soaking up Dubai. And Tommy Fury? Well, he’s also sharing some super cute moments with little Bambi in the city! Looks like they’re both making some sweet memories together, despite the past.

Dubai has always been their go-to spot for family fun…

Molly and Tommy love visiting the city, with Molly even vlogging their trips on her YouTube channel, and fans couldn’t get enough of it. From Molly’s birthday trip to their babymoon, to Bambi’s first holiday trip and more—Dubai has always been the answer for Molly and Tommy. It’s clear Dubai is their happy place, and honestly, who can blame them?

If you’re wondering why the couple split…

Their split was reportedly due to personal reasons, with both needing space for individual growth and to focus on their own lives. They emphasized wanting to work on themselves and take some time apart. However, rumors have circulated online suggesting Tommy may have cheated on Molly, but neither of them has confirmed the claims. Despite the rumors, they’ve both moved on, with Molly focusing on her career and Tommy on his boxing.

But it looks like they’re back!

With plenty of news and TikToks claiming they’ve reunited, fans couldn’t be happier for them. Their story was just too cute to end, and it seems like they’re giving it another shot *fingers crossed*.

The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai License Plate DD5 Sells For AED 35 MILLION

READ NEXT: Faz3 Grants A Wish For A 9-Year-Old Girl Battling Cancer

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!