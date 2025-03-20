A Dubai Resident Requested A Sidewalk From RTA And They Got To Work

‘Ask and you shall receive’ seems to be RTA’s motto because you can simply message them with a request and they’ll get back to you. Not only will they try to make your wish come true, but they’ll also share updates with you on the project you proposed. Residents have seen it time and time again! People requested pedestrian crossings, air-conditioned bus stops, traffic management and so much more.

Moral of the story is they’re listening and how many countries could say they have authorities that are as diligent as RTA? Just take a look at this example…

A Dubai resident requested a pedestrian sidewalk in her neighbourhood

And RTA CAME THROUGH!

Now only did they start the construction of the requested sidewalk, they also shared updates with the resident that it’ll be happening. If you feel like you need RTA’s help or you have an idea for a project that’s beneficial for the community, reach out to them on socials and watch the magic unfold.

