EXCLUSIVE: How Ahmed Eldin Battled Overt Racism To Become A Voice For Change

The Lovin Dubai Show welcomed award-winning journalist Ahmed Eldin

In this powerful segment, Ahmed Eldin, known for his fearless reporting and advocacy for Palestine, shared his thoughts on the evolving role of journalism in the digital age, especially following the events in Gaza between 2023-2024. When asked about his personal experiences being in the US post-9/11 & certain areas of Europe, Ahmed recalled moments of shocking discrimination.

“People used to spit on me on the trains; kids, women would hit me with their canes. It wasn’t passive racism, it was overt,” Ahmed shared, reflecting on the challenges he faced as a Muslim growing up in Austria and the US.

Watch: Journalist Ahmed Eldin On Exposing Truths And How Journalism Can Change The World

During the interview, Ahmed highlighted the vital role of social media in amplifying marginalized voices while warning about the dangers of performative activism. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining mental well-being when covering traumatic events and staying hopeful about positive change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed Eldin | أحمد الدين (@ahmedeldin)

Listen to The Lovin Dubai Show podcasts right here; http://aug.us/TLDSApple http://aug.us/TLDSSpotify

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!