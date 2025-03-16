Binghatti Snags Dubai License Plate DD5 For AED 35 MILLION At Ramadan Charity Auction

Last night’s exclusive license plate auction in Dubai was an exhilarating event filled with fierce bidding and high stakes! Hosted during the holy month of Ramadan, the annual auction at the Armani Dubai hotel in Burj Khalifa was not just a glamorous gathering of collectors but also a charitable event raising funds for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). With a packed hall of eager bidders, the auction featured 25 lots of distinguished mobile numbers and iconic vehicle number plates, including some truly one-of-a-kind gems.

Among the highest bidders was Abdullah Binghatti, a well-known figure in Dubai’s business world, who secured the highly coveted Dubai license plate DD5 for a whopping AED 35 million!

But the real surprise of the evening came from the youngest bidder in the room—13-year-old Abdulkader Walid Asaad

This youngster was in the running to win DD5, showing that ambition knows no age limits! Although Abdulkader didn’t manage to outbid the top offer for DD5, his persistence paid off in a big way. The teen walked away with another highly sought-after plate, DD24, which he secured for AED 6.3 million!

A total of AED 83,677,000 was raised at the auction. Proceeds will go towards supporting the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in honour of fathers in the UAE.

DD 24 dubai sold for 6,300,000 🎆

