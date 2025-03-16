Dubai Police Arrest 33 Beggars in 10 Days

Dubai Police crack down on begging during Ramadan

Dubai Police arrested 33 beggars during the first 10 days of Ramadan as part of their ongoing anti-begging campaign, “A Conscious Society, Free of Beggars.” Earlier in the campaign, nine beggars (five males and four females) were caught on the first day alone.

Begging is a serious offence in the UAE, punishable by a AED 5,000 fine and up to three months in prison. Those who organize begging rings or bring individuals from abroad to solicit alms face stricter penalties, including a six-month jail term and a AED 100,000 fine. Raising funds without a permit can result in fines of up to AED 500,000.

Exploitative tactics & how to respond

Authorities warn that beggars often use manipulative tactics to gain sympathy, such as involving children, patients, or people of determination. In some reported cases, women have been seen begging while accompanied by children to evoke compassion.

Dubai Police have ramped up patrols in known hotspots for begging, developing annual security plans to monitor and prevent such activities. The campaign addresses both traditional begging (seen at prayer gatherings, markets, etc.) and non-traditional forms like online scams or false humanitarian appeals.

Residents are advised to avoid giving money to beggars and instead donate through official charities or initiatives like ‘Iftar for the Fasting.’ Suspicious activity can be reported via the contact center at 901, the ‘Police Eye’ service on the Dubai Police app, or the ‘E-crime’ online platform.

