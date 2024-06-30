Schools teach students the basics of each subject but it often misses to teach them how to apply these skills to real-life situations. But it looks like Dubai private schools don’t have that problem. In fact…

Dubai private schools ranked 2nd in the world for financial literacy and 6th for creative thinking

This is according to a study conducted as part of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Dubai participated in the additional financial literacy and creative thinking domains for the first time in 2022.

These results reaffirm Dubai’s position as a leader in education

Held every 3 years, PISA evaluates 15-year-old students’ abilities to apply real-life skills in reading, mathematics, and science to practical situations. 82% of the 4,478 participating students from Dubai said they know how to manage their money, and 79% said they had savings goals for things they want to buy or do.

Creative thinking measures students’ ability to come up with, evaluate, and improve ideas that can result in original and effective solutions, advances in knowledge, and impactful expressions of creativity. 84% of 7,474 participating students from Dubai performed at the OECD baseline level or above. 74% of students indicated that they are confident in coming up with creative ideas for school projects.

Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) commented on the results saying: “We are immensely proud of our students and schools’ performance in these international assessments, which underscore Dubai’s reputation as a premier destination for high-quality education that equips students with future skills for a rapidly changing world.”

