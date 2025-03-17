A Dubai Resident Was Honoured For Saving 5 From Sinking SUV

Not all heroes wear capes. Some just jump into action when it matters most! And who can forget the UAE’s torrential rains of April, 2024? Not the residents (and definitely not the insurance companies lol).

Dubai resident Shahvez Khan became a real-life superhero on April 16, 2024, when he bravely rescued five people from a sinking SUV during the city’s intense rains

As the streets flooded, he spotted the trapped passengers and didn’t hesitate for a second. Wading through the rising water, he pulled each person to safety.

His incredible act of bravery didn’t go unnoticed! Dubai Police honoured him with a silver medal and AED 1,000, recognising his quick thinking and fearless spirit

But for Shahvez, the real reward was knowing that five lives were saved that day. “I still can’t believe it — I simply did what anyone would have done in that moment,” he humbly shared. Hats off to Shahvez for being a true inspiration.

