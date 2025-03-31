News

Dubai Folks Spotted Unknown Objects In The Sky Last Night

By

Looks like the Dubai sky was hosting a secret party last night…

Folks spotted some mysterious objects and couldn’t resist sharing the videos on social media!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Recommended

Dubai Folks Spotted Unknown Objects In The Sky Last NightDubai Folks Spotted Unknown Objects In The Sky Last NightThree Emirati Teens Tragically Passed Away At Iftar Time In A Car Crash In SharjahThree Emirati Teens Tragically Passed Away At Iftar Time In A Car Crash In SharjahMolly-Mae And Tommy Fury Reunite On A Family Vacay In Dubai After SplitMolly-Mae And Tommy Fury Reunite On A Family Vacay In Dubai After Split

Four mysterious objects made a quick cameo across the city last night, popping up in different spots for a few minutes before disappearing into the night!

No one’s sure what those mysterious objects actually were, but the guesses are flying!

Some say meteors, others swear they were fireworks. A few even think they were skydivers in shiny outfits, reflecting all the light.

So interesting!!!

WATCH THE LOVIN DUBAI SHOW: How Daddy K Merges Creativity With Fashion, Cars And Real Estate

ALSO READ: WATCH: A Rare Video Of HH Sheikh Mohammed’s Wife HH Sheikha Hind

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone. 

Post Views: 0
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service