Dubai Folks Spotted Unknown Objects In The Sky Last Night

Looks like the Dubai sky was hosting a secret party last night…

Folks spotted some mysterious objects and couldn’t resist sharing the videos on social media!

Four mysterious objects made a quick cameo across the city last night, popping up in different spots for a few minutes before disappearing into the night!

No one's sure what those mysterious objects actually were, but the guesses are flying! Some say meteors, others swear they were fireworks. A few even think they were skydivers in shiny outfits, reflecting all the light. So interesting!!!