WATCH: A Rare Video Of HH Sheikh Mohammed’s Wife HH Sheikha Hind

The Ruler of Dubai is also the ruler of romance, just look: “You are the beginning of life and the most beautiful thing in it.”

On the anniversary of his accession to the throne as ruler of Dubai on January 4, HH Sheikh Mohammed dedicated the day to his wife HH Sheikha Hind and her achievements

In the tweet, he pens a beautiful tribute to his wife

It reads as below:

“On 4 January, we have established a tradition of replacing Accession Day celebrations with unique initiatives. This year, I dedicate this day to my wife, H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, my life partner, steadfast supporter, and the anchor of my life. Hind bint Maktoum, the mother of the Sheikhs, has always been and will forever remain a devoted friend and companion, and a source of boundless kindness. She embodies compassion, generosity and goodness. She is the pillar of my household, the foundation of our family, and my greatest support throughout my journey. My heartfelt prayer for you, Hind, is that God protects you, grants you happiness, and strengthens the bond of love between us. You are the beginning of my story and its most cherished chapter. You are the soul of Dubai, its heartbeat, and its source of joy. I urge everyone to show gratitude and loyalty to those who truly deserve it—their life partners and steadfast supporters. As Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) said, “The best among you are those who are best to their families,”

To mark the occasion, a rare video of HH Sheikha Hind has surfaced

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum has spearheaded remarkable initiatives to support Emirati families