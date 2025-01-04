WATCH: A Rare Video Of HH Sheikh Mohammed’s Wife HH Sheikha Hind

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
The Ruler of Dubai is also the ruler of romance, just look: “You are the beginning of life and the most beautiful thing in it.”
“On 4 January, we have established a tradition of replacing Accession Day celebrations with unique initiatives. This year, I dedicate this day to my wife, H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, my life partner, steadfast supporter, and the anchor of my life.
Hind bint Maktoum, the mother of the Sheikhs, has always been and will forever remain a devoted friend and companion, and a source of boundless kindness. She embodies compassion, generosity and goodness. She is the pillar of my household, the foundation of our family, and my greatest support throughout my journey.
My heartfelt prayer for you, Hind, is that God protects you, grants you happiness, and strengthens the bond of love between us. You are the beginning of my story and its most cherished chapter. You are the soul of Dubai, its heartbeat, and its source of joy. I urge everyone to show gratitude and loyalty to those who truly deserve it—their life partners and steadfast supporters. As Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) said, “The best among you are those who are best to their families,”
H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum has exemplified giving and loyalty as a steadfast partner to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Her influential role in society and dedication to humanitarian efforts have made her a paradigm of goodness and compassion. Sheikha Hind has championed family, motherhood, and children through impactful initiatives while advancing the empowerment of Emirati and Arab women.
Sheikha Hind has received numerous awards and honours for her distinguished efforts and initiatives.
Through her initiatives, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum has set an example for humanitarian and charitable work.
She also extends her generous support to the initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.
Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum is deeply committed to advancing women’s participation in sports through initiatives.
The ‘Thank You Sheikha Hind’ campaign embodies the deep love and gratitude of the Emirati people for Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum. It honours her generosity and inspiring contributions to society, recognising her constant efforts to support families, women, and children, as well as her dedication to humanitarian and charitable endeavours. The campaign also highlights her commitment to serving the Holy Quran and fostering a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.
