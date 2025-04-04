H.H Sheikha Mahra’s Little Princess Just Took Her First Steps

H.H. Sheikha Mahra’s little one is growing up SO FAST! Her baby girl just took her first steps, and it’s the sweetest milestone ever. Feels like just yesterday we were celebrating her arrival…

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

CAUGHT on camera

Baby Mahra is officially on the move! Proud mama H.H Sheikha Mahra captured the milestone and shared the heartwarming moment on her Instagram, melting everyone’s hearts. From tiny first steps to big adventures ahead, this little princess is growing up right before our eyes. It’s definitely a SPECIAL moment for the family.

H.H Sheikha Mahra and her little one make the sweetest mom-daughter duo

H.H Sheikha Mahra, daughter of H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, welcomed her baby girl in May 2024, and every moment since has been pure joy. From newborn cuddles to first steps, she has been sharing glimpses of their sweetest milestones, like adorable photoshoots and bonding moments that melt hearts. Now, her little princess has officially taken her first steps, marking another unforgettable moment for the proud mama.

The Lovin Dubai Show: HH Sheikh Hamdan Launches The ‘MyDubai Communities’ Digital Platform

ALSO READ: Key Facts To Know About H.H Sheikha Mahra

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!