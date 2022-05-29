Latest
The UAE Strongly Condemns The Texas School Shooting That Took Place This Week
The state of Texas has been absolutely devasted since the school shooting in Uvalde. The shooter was an 18-year-old and he opened fire at Robb Elementary School. The school has students from the ages of 7 to 10. The shooter was killed by law enforcement, according to officials.
19 children and 2 adults have tragically passed away during the incident and many were wounded.
The UAE strongly condemns the Texas school shooting
UAE Strongly Condemns Texas School Shootinghttps://t.co/rtyocJLe8w
— وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) May 28, 2022
“The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting that occurred in a school in the US state of Texas, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries of innocent students and teachers,” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said on May 28.
The Ministry affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.
The UAE expressed its sincere condolences to the US Government and the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.