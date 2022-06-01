The UAE To Chair At The 65th Session Of The Committee On The Peaceful Uses Of Outer Space

The UAE has been chosen as the chair of the UN’s 65th session of the Committee of Peaceful Uses Of Outer Space (COPUOS). Omran Sharaf, Emirati engineer who led the UAE’s Mars mission to success, will be serving as chair from 2022 to 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulates Omran Sharaf on his election

Congratulations to Omran Sharaf, Project Director of the Emirates Mars Mission, on his election as Director of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. The UAE continues to make notable contributions to the space sector & we wish Omran every success in his new role. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) June 1, 2022

The UAE will lead the UN’s 65th session of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. This committee has been around since 1959 and it plays an important role in peaceful uses of space.

Omran Sharaf, Emirati engineer, serving as chair at the 65th session of COPUS

COPUOS has been operating since 1959. It has 100 member states, and plays an important role in the peaceful uses of space. This committee encourages international co-operation and recommends laws and policies that support exploring space.