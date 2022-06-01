د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE To Chair At The 65th Session Of The Committee On The Peaceful Uses Of Outer Space

The UAE has been chosen as the chair of the UN’s 65th session of the Committee of Peaceful Uses Of Outer Space (COPUOS). Omran Sharaf, Emirati engineer who led the UAE’s Mars mission to success, will be serving as chair from 2022 to 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulates Omran Sharaf on his election

The UAE will lead the UN’s 65th session of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. This committee has been around since 1959 and it plays an important role in peaceful uses of space.

COPUOS has been operating since 1959. It has 100 member states, and plays an important role in the peaceful uses of space. This committee  encourages international co-operation and recommends laws and policies that support exploring space.

