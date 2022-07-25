د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

The UAE Will Have A Week Of Thunder And Showers

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Lana Del Rey said “hot summer nights, mid-July…” and even though it’s a verse from a song, it’s honest reality.

The weather’s been quite toasty for a couple of months now but it looks like we’ll be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel… a good week.

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology stated that from Tuesday, July 26 until Thursday, July 28 the country will see showers and lightning

The UAE will experience a flow of cloud formations from the Oman Sea with rainy clouds and thunder. It won’t always be raining though; parts of the emirates will see heavier rain than others. The weather will also get slightly cooler, dropping up to 5 degrees Celsius.

NCMS also stated that some parts of the UAE are raining today

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer