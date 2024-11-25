The Ultimate VIP Pop-Up Experience Has Launched In Dubai

Looking for the ultimate VIP beach experience in Dubai? Peroni Nastro Azzurro has teamed up with Azure Beach at Rixos Premium Dubai to deliver a fusion of Italian elegance and the stunning Dubai coastline.

If you’re after luxury, vibes, and the best moments to share, this is where it’s at!

Step into Italian luxury at Azure Beach

Imagine stepping into a beach club where every detail screams Italian sophistication.

From the moment you step in, the iconic House of Peroni experience takes over, immersing you in that unmistakable Italian passion and style. With Peroni fridges stocked with their crisp hops, plush sunbeds, and signature Peroni towels and cushions, you’ll feel like you’ve just stepped into an Italian coastal getaway.

A true coastal getaway, right in the heart of Dubai!

Live the VIP life with Peroni’s exclusive cabanas

Why settle for ordinary when you can have the VIP treatment? Azure Beach is offering an exclusive takeover with two large cabanas that fit up to 12 guests and one smaller cabana for 6. Perfect for hanging with your squad or celebrating something special, this is luxury at its finest. Just relax, sip on ice-cold Peroni, and soak up the sun in style!

Azure Beach isn’t just about the vibe—it’s about indulging in the best food and drinks too. Enjoy a mix of poolside bites or dive into Mediterranean-inspired dishes at Ammos, the Greek restaurant right next to the cabanas. From the refreshing Peroni to delicious food, this experience perfectly combines both with amazing service and good times all around.

Snap those perfect beach moments

Azure Beach offers some of the best views in Dubai, and now, with Peroni’s takeover, it’s an Insta dream. Lounge under the cabana, soak in the seaside vibes, and capture every picture-perfect moment.

Important Deets:

Where: Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai When: Exclusive Peroni takeover until April 2025

Exclusive Peroni takeover until April 2025 Cabanas: 2 large cabanas (up to 12 guests, AED 6,000 minimum spend). 1 small cabana (up to 6 guests, AED 4,000 minimum spend)

Grab your crew and head to the ultimate VIP beach spot, where luxury, food, and fun come together perfectly!