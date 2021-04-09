There Will Be A Delay On The Al Qudra Road This Afternoon For The President’s Cup

There Will Be A Delay In The al Qudra Road This Afternoon For The President’s Cup

If you find yourself driving to Al Qudra for any reason other than to take part in The President’s Cup to cycle, you may want to keep this in mind.

There’s to be a delay on Al Qudra Road, between the roundabout of Al Qudra Road(Saih Al Salam St or the Last Exit roundabout towards Emirates Road, and the roundabout of Al Qudra Road, with Umm Nahad 3 street or the cycle roundabout today (April 9, 2021) between 3-540pm.

If you want to avoid delays, keep in mind that the two roundabouts by the Last Exit will be busy between 3 pm-530pm

Image Credits: Instagram: @jasonindubai