There Will Be A Delay On The Al Qudra Road This Afternoon For The President’s Cup
If you find yourself driving to Al Qudra for any reason other than to take part in The President’s Cup to cycle, you may want to keep this in mind.
There’s to be a delay on Al Qudra Road, between the roundabout of Al Qudra Road(Saih Al Salam St or the Last Exit roundabout towards Emirates Road, and the roundabout of Al Qudra Road, with Umm Nahad 3 street or the cycle roundabout today (April 9, 2021) between 3-540pm.
If you want to avoid delays, keep in mind that the two roundabouts by the Last Exit will be busy between 3 pm-530pm
Image Credits: Instagram: @jasonindubai
RTA suggests that motorists use alternative routes
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) suggests that motorists take on alternative routes, such as the Al Ain-Dubai Road, Saih Al Salam street, and Lehbab Road to reach their destination.
The cycling track in Al Qudra will also be closed from 7 am until 6 pm. You know, in case you wanted to go and have a sunny day out cycling!