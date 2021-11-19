Latest
There's A BIG Sale Right Now On Emirates Flights Just In Time For The UAE National Day
A three-day long weekend is just around the corner and if you’re making last-minute plans (just like us), this is just perf!
Emirates has rolled out an irresistible National Day offer and its valid for bookings made from now until December 5 for travel until June 15, 2022.
*Whips out credit card.
Here’s are some of the top spots you can fly to at a reduced price
Fly to London from AED2195
View this post on Instagram
Fly to Bangkok from AED2045
View this post on Instagram
Fly to Kuwait from AED1395
View this post on Instagram
Fly to New York from AED3,195
View this post on Instagram
Fly to Mauritius from AED4,145
View this post on Instagram
Happy holidays! 🙂