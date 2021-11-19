There's A BIG Sale Right Now On Emirates Flights Just In Time For The UAE National Day

A three-day long weekend is just around the corner and if you’re making last-minute plans (just like us), this is just perf!

Emirates has rolled out an irresistible National Day offer and its valid for bookings made from now until December 5 for travel until June 15, 2022.



Here’s are some of the top spots you can fly to at a reduced price

Fly to London from AED2195

Fly to Bangkok from AED2045

Fly to Kuwait from AED1395

Fly to New York from AED3,195

Fly to Mauritius from AED4,145

Happy holidays! 🙂