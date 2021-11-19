د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

There's A BIG Sale Right Now On Emirates Flights Just In Time For The UAE National Day

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A three-day long weekend is just around the corner and if you’re making last-minute plans (just like us), this is just perf!

Emirates has rolled out an irresistible National Day offer and its valid for bookings made from now until December 5 for travel until June 15, 2022.

*Whips out credit card.

Here’s are some of the top spots you can fly to at a reduced price

 

 

 

 

 

Fly to London from AED2195

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VISIT LONDON (@visitlondon)

Fly to Bangkok from AED2045

Fly to Kuwait from AED1395

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Kuwait (@visit.kuwait)

Fly to New York from AED3,195

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by City of New York (@nycgov)

Fly to Mauritius from AED4,145

Happy holidays! 🙂

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?