There’s A Blimp Over Blue Waters Wishing Someone A Happy Birthday Right Now

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The man behind this grand birthday gesture is setting the bar so high for all men out there!

Indeed this is something that exclusively happens on a random Monday in Dubai…

A gigantic blimp appeared in the skies of Dubai’s Blue Waters featuring the cutest message ever and we are swooning! The yellow blimp read “Eugenia M. :heart: Happy Birthday. World is yours!”

Eugenia is one lucky gal and the comments tend to agree…

This grand gesture may have also started some couple feuds :rolling_on_the_floor_laughing:

