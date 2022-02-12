There’s A Dubai Version Of The ‘Tinder Swindler’ Who Just Got Sentenced 4 And A Half Years In UK Court

It’s been the talk of the region, following the documentary titled ‘Tinder Swindler’ that has managed to stay on Netflix’s top trending list since it was released barely weeks ago. There has been so much talk about the person alleged in the documentary, who continues to live a free life despite reportedly scamming women with the promise of a fictitious luxury lifestyle.

Such is the story for a British swindler who managed to scam a Dubai expat woman for 15 months straight, leading her to fund AED700,000 worth for his lifestyle. According to Khaleej Times, Richard Dexter, a 38-year-old British expat has been sentenced this week to four-and-a-half years in jail by the UK court, convicted by the Portsmouth Crown Court.

The sentencing came following the complaint made by an Indian expatriate who said she was lied to by Dexter, who claimed he was a “successful businessman on the verge of receiving a windfall,” when they met on the dating app, Tinder.

Part of the lies the man told the woman was that he owned private jets and had more than AED20 million in an investment account

None of which were true. Dexter had initially spoken to the woman back in 2015 on Tinder, starting a relationship which eventually blossomed, after which he persuaded her to lend him a capital to begin producing for a piece of scientific equipment called Bioreactor Paddle, reaffirming that “she wouldn’t lose anything” and that he’d pay her back double the amount in interest.

During the 15 months that they dated, the woman had transferred payments continually while nothing was returned, following excuses made by Dexter every time he had requested more funds. This was when the woman reported Dexter to the UK police.