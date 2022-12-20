There’s A New Years Eve Gala Dinner Waiting For You At This Palm Jumeirah Hotel

If you haven’t made any New Year’s Eve plans and you want to go into 2023 with good vibes, good views and good food – then look no further! The guys over @tajpalmdubai are hosting what will be one of the best New Years’ Eve parties EVER.

The hotel is located on the Palm so expect it to be boujieee! Guests of all ages are invited to choose from a variety of gala dinners and a panorama New Year’s Eve party. You can choose from British, Indian and International cuisines – yum!

Of course, you can expect your night to come with loads of live entertainment – including a DJ, a band and dancers, as well as several fun activities to keep the kids entertained!

For glitz, glamour and some real-life Dubai bling!

Get your glad rags out and head over to Taj hotels for an unforgettable NYE

The 31st of December is ready and you can choose from different packages:

The Grand Gala Dinner at The Courtyard is all set to happen from 9pm – 3am. This will cost AED 1,995 per person and includes unlimited premium beverages. If you’re under 21 then you pay AED 1,295 for non-alcoholic beverages.

The Gala Dinner at Varq is happening until 1am on NYE and is a 5-course set menu of Indian dishes that comes with premium beverages – including a bottle of champagne per couple. Cheers! You’ll also get access to the after-party at The Courtyard. You can sit indoors for AED 2,500 per person or outdoors for AED 3,500 (ahem, cool winter nights and fireworks yes pls)

If you’re not feeling a gala dinner, then head straight to the Panorama New Year’s Eve Party at Raia

You’ll have an UNREAL view of Dubai’s skyline as it lights up with fireworks from the panoramic terrace of Raia. The sharing-style menu of Mediterranean dishes will come with premium beverages and the DJ will be playing tunes from 9pm – 3am to celebrate the New Year. For AED 2,000 you can take the silver package and sit indoors, or pay AED 2,500 for gold that comes with seating on the terrace!

If you book here before the 20th December, you’ll even get 15% off – a Happy New year indeed!

