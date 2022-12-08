These One-Of-A Kind National Flag Ghutras Are Going Viral

Videos have gone viral of Qatari police officers and locals fixing ghutras of fans before the matches. Most of them were not the traditional pattern or colour of the nation but rather the flags of the teams they support. Get a Ghutra in your country’s colours here!

It’s the first time EVER that the World Cup is being hosted in an Arab country where they proudly dress in traditional clothes but these ghutras are one of a kind. These headdresses combine culture, community and of course, the love for the sport. They’re a versatile way to show support for the team while wearing something traditional to the Arab culture.

If you’ve seen those videos and wondered where to buy one, look no further because Ghutra Mundo is going global

No matter where you are in the world, you can get your World Cup-themed ghutra shipped right to your doorstep

Ghutra Mundo offers fans much more than just the traditional headdress, they also have Thobe and of course, the Agal comes with the Ghutra so you can cheer on your team, dressed head to toe in their colours.

This World Cup has given fans incredible memories whether they watched the games at the stadiums or not. The whole world has been celebrating together and these ghutras will carry on those memories forever.

The important deets

Prices:

The Ghutra + Agal: QAR70 or AED70.61

The Thobe: QAR99 or AED99.87

Place your order by clicking here and the shipping and handling will be taken care of by DHL Express!

If you’re in Qatar, you can find Ghutra Mundo at Souq Waqif Metro Station, National Museum Metro Station, Al Wakra Metro Station, Doha Port, Katara and Msheireb.