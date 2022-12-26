This Awesome Hotel Is One-Upping Every Other NYE Bash In Town

2022, it’s been fun but it’s definitely time for a fresh start! There are tons of places across the city where you can go celebrate the new year but we’ve got our eyes on one specific destination.

We’re talking envious views of fireworks, live DJ entertainment till late and your favourite bites and free-flowing bevs. Where’s all this at? Rove Hotels!

Bid adios to 2022 and ring in the new year at Rove Hotels and take advantage of their awesome NYE packages

And once you fall in love with the vibe, book a staycation at any of their 9 hotels across the city here!

Rove City Walk will give you extraordinary views of the fireworks at the countdown

Indulge in all your favourites from the buffet and wash it down with your choice of free-flow bevvies.

Book your table by calling +971 4 241 9700

Packages:

AED499 with soft beverages and a buffet station

AED699 with house beverages and buffet station

NYE at Rove Expo 2020 will be quite the unique experience

Spend the night dancing away to the awesome set the DJs curated! It's going to be an unforgettable night.

Book your table by calling +971 4 879 2020

Packages: